COVID positivity rate in NY lowest since Thanksgiving

A man’s temperature is checked as he arrives at a COVID-19 vaccination center at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Feb. 5, 2021.

NEW YORK — Hospitalizations are on the decline and the rate of New Yorkers testing positive for COVID-19 has fallen to the lowest mark since before Thanksgiving.

That’s according to state officials, who said Saturday that New York’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate has fallen for 43 straight days.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus, meanwhile, fell below 6,000 for the first time since Dec. 14.

Still, the virus claimed the lives of 97 New Yorkers on Friday.

The new numbers were released as the state launched a pilot program that features the first indoor live performances since the pandemic began.