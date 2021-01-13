COVID nurse snags $1 million jackpot

Coronavirus

Pile of Money

DURHAM, North Carolina — A nurse who’s been treating COVID-19 patients at a long-term care facility got the “thank you” they all deserve — $1 million.

Terri Watkins of Durham, North Carolina said she thought the phone call was a waste of time.

“I thought that it was a scam. I was a little upset actually!” she recalled laughing. “I thought that it was not real, couldn’t be real. It’s still something that I really don’t believe, I’m still in some shock here.”

The NC Education Lottery said her entry was chosen from over 513,000 entries in the final $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing on Jan. 6. Winners of second-chance drawings receive a phone call or email notifying them that they won.

“I’m a nurse and I work in the COVID unit at a long-term care facility,” said Watkins. “Just seeing some of the things that I’ve had to see, I am very thankful. I had been praying for something to help me with this situation. It really is a great thing. I’m very blessed.”

Now for the fine print: Watkins chose to take the lump sum option, which rings up at $600,00; after taxes, she’ll take home $424,500.

