COVID numbers in NYC are inching up high enough to threaten a reopening milestone

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — New COVID-19 numbers for the five boroughs of New York City are “worrisome,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.

In fact, the latest coronavirus infection numbers are high enough to threaten a significant milestone in the city’s reopening.

“Today’s indicators,” Mayor de Blasio said at his daily briefing, “do raise real concern.”

They were not necessarily the words anyone would want to hear, especially after coronavirus rates had fallen precipitously since late spring. Still, the mayor had to say those words, in order to be accurate about the numbers that city medical authorities are seeing.

“The growth is what worries me,” said the mayor, regarding “our seven-day average” of positive coronavirus tests. “And I said yesterday, we have been hovering in the neighborhood of 1.5% and 1.75% over the last couple of weeks. This is the first time that number has taken a meaningful jump to 1.92%.”

It was just a hair’s breadth lower than the 2 percent benchmark that’s seen by many medical authorities in the city and state governments to be a vital threshold to not cross.

Dr. Purvi Parikh of the Allergy and Asthma Network specializes in respiratory issues, including those caused by COVID-19. She said that the numbers that the mayor talked about sound deceptively low, but are rightfully a cause for worry.

“One percent, [or] 2% may sound like a small difference and a very low number,” Dr. Parikh said, “but in reality, for a virus where you don’t quite have a vaccine, it can be quite dangerous.”

She elaborated as to why.

“I can infect 10 people, you can infect 10 people and then those people can then infect more people. That’s the part that’s concerning,” Dr. Parikh said. “That’s why the percentages matter.”

Specifically, Thursday’s figures just below two percent may affect a whole industry which is poised for a reopening milestone. New York City restaurants are scheduled to be permitted to expand indoor dining from 25 percent to 50 percent, starting Nov. 1, this Sunday.

The expanded number was on the condition that the positive testing percentage remained below the key threshold.

“We are not at two percent on a seven-day rolling average,” the mayor said. “We are certainly not at that on a sustained level, but we are really concerned.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state’s health department will ultimately make that call.

Meanwhile, though, there was apparently one exception to the COVID rate increase news, according to the mayor. It involved infection rates in schools.

“Sixty-four positives out of 55,000 tests,” the mayor said, touting the latest testing figures from New York City public schools. “What it says is our schools are extraordinarily safe.”

While there is some dispute over how reliable those numbers are, one thing is certain. Everybody in a public school building is required to take precautions, including social distancing, washing hands frequently, and sanitizing surfaces.

Dr. Parikh said that in addition, one of the most important preventive measures should be adopted by everyone as autumn turns to winter.

“As it gets colder,” the doctor said, “we need to be more careful. “We’re all going to be spending more time indoors, so in addition to the hand washing, [and] distancing, you may even want to be masking indoors, especially if you’re around people that you don’t live with.”