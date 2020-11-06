COVID cases spike across U.S., including tri-state area

Coronavirus positivity rates and death tolls in the United States as of Nov. 6, 2020, are displayed in a graphic. (PIX11)

NEW YORK — Coronavirus cases are spiking across the United States, and New Jersey and New York are no exceptions.

Increasing cases across the tri-state area have prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to consider stricter protocols in New Jersey, while Gov Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that there will be increased enforcement of the National Guard and NYPD at local airports.

