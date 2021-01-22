COVID-19 variants mean it’s not time to let your guard down

After COVID hospitalizations hit record highs across the country this month, the recent holiday spike shows signs of stabilizing. However, there is a growing concern as more reports of contagious variants emerge.

Experts say now is not the time to let our guards down.

While research is underway to figure out more details about the new COVID-19 variants found in South Africa, Brazil and the U.K. — and here in the U.S. — early tests have revealed vaccines may be less effective against these strains.

A report released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the U.K. variant could become the predominant strain in the U.S. by March. Experts say while these strains don’t appear deadly, we’re not out of the woods.

With current vaccine shortage, some may have to wait much longer to get inoculated. In the meantime, experts say everyone should continue to wash hands, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.