COVID-19 vaccines: NJ doctor talks vaccine supply, full appointments, mega distribution sites

NEW JERSEY — President Joe Biden’s ambitious plan to dispense 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in his first 100 days if facing some serious hurdles.

Many states are running low on doses and claim they are not getting the amount of vaccines they were promised.

In New Jersey, vaccines are now available at more than 160 locations, but without additional doses, people may be turned away.

President and CEO of University Hospital in Newark Dr. Shereef Elnahal shed light on the situation.

Dr. Elnahal said the state has received shipments, but everything is “touch and go” and on a week-to-week basis due to a supply issue.

When asked about vaccination mega sites around the state, Dr. Elnahal said large vaccination sites have popped up where they are most needed.

Many people in New Jersey eligible for the vaccine have also been met with messages saying all appointments are full. Dr. Elnahal recommended everyone to “keep checking.”

He understood the frustration, but also said full appointments are a “good sign for public health” as people actually want the vaccine.