COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states on Monday, feds say

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Federal officials say the nation’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines will begin arriving in states on Monday morning.

Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna said Saturday that shipping companies UPS and FedEx will deliver Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 state locations. Another 450 sites will get the vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Perna is with Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program.

He says the vaccine was timed to arrive Monday morning so that health care workers would be available to receive the shots and begin giving them.

The New York Times has offered an interactive feature that allows people to see where they might fall in the metaphorical line to receive the vaccine. You can find out where you are on the line here.

