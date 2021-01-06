COVID-19 testing replaces tailgating as Bills set to welcome fans

Fans arrive to tailgate before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Orchard Park, New York on Nov. 27, 2016.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.— Testing is replacing tailgating in the Bills Stadium parking lot, with a limited number of fans being allowed to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Before that can happen, New York state guidelines require the 6,700 or so fans plus another 200 employees and members of the media first test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff.

Each person must show their ID and proof of a negative test before being allowed in the facility.

The tests will be held Wednesday and Thursday and conducted by New Jersey-based BioReference Laboratories.

The company is converting a portion of the expansive stadium lots into a drive-thru testing site.

