COVID-19 testing at all-time high in New York

NEW YORK — As COVID-related deaths continue to wreak havoc on the nation, New Yorkers’ efforts to combat the deadly virus are promising.

A record number of New Yorkers are getting tested for COVID-19.

Mayor Bill de Blasio applauded the Test and Trace Corps in executing a brand new approach to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, 95,000 New Yorkers got tested for COVID in just one day.

The week before Thanksgiving, half a million New Yorkers got tested in a single week, and the mayor said 120,000 New Yorkers can now get tested in a single day.

“These are the numbers we dreamed of long ago, to allow us understand what’s happening and protect the most people,” de Blasio said.

Although more people are getting tested, doctors fear rising COVID-19 rates are still a dark reality.

Currently 185 coronavirus patients are in the hospital, and the hospitalization rate sits at 2.4%, which is slightly above the 2% threshold.

The daily number of new cases is 2,614. City leaders want to see that stat below 550.

Emergency room physician at Lenox Hill Hospital Dr. Christine Haines said New York can fall below the threshold when everyone follows the pandemic measures.

“Don’t just think about yourself, think about your elderly motherly and family who could get sick. This isn’t just about you, it’s about a greater good, New York, our country, and we really need act independently in order to make a difference,” said Haines.

In addition, city leaders say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding indoor gatherings should remain a top priority even as a vaccine becomes available.