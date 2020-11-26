COVID-19 ‘surge upon a surge’ could be coming

NEW YORK — Coronavirus deaths continued to climb above 2,000 a day Thursday.

According to Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, we may have to get used to this unsettling statistic.

“Unfortunately now, 2,000 deaths per day is going to be the new normal,” he said. “We’ll probably head to 3,000 deaths per day.”

On this very same day, more than a million people got on airplanes. That’s the highest number since March 16, prior to many of the shutdowns. The TSA reporting the sharp increase in airport screenings comes as the Centers for Disease Control urges people should stay home.

Public health experts have warned Thanksgiving-related travel and indoor gatherings will result in more cases and deaths

“In a week, more likely two weeks, we will see a surge upon a surge,” said Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

The country has seen 16 straight days of an increase in hospitalizations. More than 260,000 americans have died and the CDC estimates up to 321,000 may perish by Dec. 19 if we continue on this track.

Thanksgiving had a somber tone this year, President-elect Joe Biden releasing message on Twitter.

“I know this isn’t the way many of us hoped we spend our holiday, but we know that a small act of staying home is a gift our fellow Americans,” he wrote.

Closer to home, New Jersey reported over 4,500 new cases yesterday. Newark is in day two of a 10-day stay-at-home advisory.

In New York, there were 6,900 new infections and New York State also reporting 67 people died, the highest one-day death toll since May.