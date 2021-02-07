COVID-19 spread slows in NY, but Cuomo warns: ‘Don’t do anything to undo our progress’

New York on Sunday reached its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since Christmas and its lowest one-day positivity rate since Nov. 27 — signs that the spread of the virus is slowing in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Of the 250,892 tests reported on Saturday, 10,025 new cases were confirmed for a statewide positivity rate of 4%, according to state Health Department data. The statewide positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average was 4.5% — the lowest since Dec. 2.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to drop, per the Health Department. There were 7,649 people hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, down by 155 patients from Friday and the lowest daily total since Christmas.

Cuomo lauded New Yorkers for beating back the post-holiday season surge in cases and hospitalizations, but he also warned about the dangers of gathering for the Super Bowl.

“It’s no accident that our positivity and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, this is happening because of the dedication and discipline shown by New Yorkers,” Cuomo said in a statement Sunday. “While we are encouraged by these declining numbers, we must remain vigilant. Today, I urge New Yorkers to enjoy the Super Bowl but be smart and don’t do anything to undo our progress: wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings.”

And COVID-19 continued to take a deadly toll on New Yorkers. Another 143 new fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll since March 2020 to more tan 36,220.