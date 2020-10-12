COVID-19 penetrates the Vatican: 4 Swiss Guards test positive

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2020 file photo, Vatican Swiss Guards stand attention at the St. Damaso courtyard on the occasion of their swearing-in ceremony, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROME — The Vatican says the coronavirus has hit the Swiss Guards: Four have tested positive for the coronavirus and were showing symptoms.

They join three other Vatican residents who tested positive in recent weeks plus the dozen or so Holy See officials who tested positive during the first wave of the outbreak.

Despite the positive cases among his own guards, Pope Francis continued Monday to shun wearing a protective mask.

He was seen warmly greeting Cardinal George Pell in his private studio, and neither man wore a mask.

Also unmasked were Pell’s secretary and the Vatican photographer.