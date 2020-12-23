COVID-19 patient allegedly kills sick 82-year-old man with oxygen tank at CA hospital

CALIFORNIA — A hospitalized coronavirus patient allegedly fatally struck another COVID-19 patient with an oxygen tank in their shared California hospital room, police said Wednesday.

Jesse Martinez allegedly attacked because he was upset when the 82-year-old victim prayed in their room at Antelope Valley Hospital on Dec. 17, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who did not know Martinez outside of sharing a hospital room with him, died the next day.

Martinez, 37, was arrested on charges of murder, a hate crime enhancement and elder abuse. Bail was set at $1,000,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

