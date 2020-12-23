COVID-19 patient allegedly kills sick 82-year-old man with oxygen tank at CA hospital

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency room

Emergency room entrance at night with ambulance

CALIFORNIA — A hospitalized coronavirus patient allegedly fatally struck another COVID-19 patient with an oxygen tank in their shared California hospital room, police said Wednesday.

Jesse Martinez allegedly attacked because he was upset when the 82-year-old victim prayed in their room at Antelope Valley Hospital on Dec. 17, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who did not know Martinez outside of sharing a hospital room with him, died the next day.

Martinez, 37, was arrested on charges of murder, a hate crime enhancement and elder abuse. Bail was set at $1,000,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Community shocked after man violently attacks Asian woman in Midtown

Vaccine eligibility expands, with more on the way

Rain returns Wednesday

How a NY school catering to medically vulnerable children stayed open through the pandemic

Gun control bills stalled as New Yorkers call for change

New Jersey becomes latest to offer early in-person voting

East Harlem women business owners support each other through pandemic

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

Cuomo out of sight amid new allegation, budget talks