COVID-19 causing financial pain for Black physicians, hospitals

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — More than half of hospitals in New Jersey are operating in the red, feeling the financial impact of COVID-19.

And one set of health care providers are being hit especially hard: Black doctors in private practice serving minority communities.

“About 90% of them have some adverse financial effects,” said Dr. Natalie Roche.

The New Jersey Medical Association is an organization for Black doctors. They polled their membership and found financial pressure from COVID-19 is rampant.

“Black people in America have so little wealth compared to their white counterparts, so most of our physicians don’t own the buildings they are in. They don’t have generational wealth like that, so they have a very narrow margin in terms of their financial stability.”

Some may be forced to close up shop, further limiting the options for patients in minority communities who are low income and rely on government insurance.

Many doctors in New Jersey had to close their practices entirely during the pandemic, such as eye doctors or dentists.

Many have gotten sick or saw their staff get sick, and some say they’ve had trouble accessing small business loans.

Large hospitals in New Jersey are also feeling the pinch. The New Jersey Hospital Association took a consumer survey in September.

“Eighty-three percent of New Jerseyans are concerned about going to the hospital for fear of capturing COVID, catching COVID,” said Cathleen Bennett, President of the New Jersey Hospital Association.

A two-month ban on elective surgeries during the height of the pandemic coupled with patients ongoing reluctance to seek care is dealing a financial blow.

The New Jersey Hospital Association has launched a new campaign to alleviate patients concerns.

“New Jersey hospitals are safe places to visit,” said Bennett. “Putting off healthcare may complicate your condition or make your recovery more difficult.”