COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

A teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities.

An American Academy of Pediatrics report released Tuesday shows children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April. A new government report found cases in school-age children began rising in September.

In New York City, elementary school students have gone back to classrooms across New York City in a high-stakes test for the nation’s biggest public school system. Tuesday’s reopening happened as the mayor warned that a recent rise in coronavirus cases was cause for concern.

Students and parents who opted for brick-and-mortar school greeted the twice-delayed date with enthusiasm, relief and some trepidation.

New York City has over 1 million public school students.

Families have the option of choosing all-remote learning, and nearly half have done so. Other students chose to learn sometimes in classrooms and sometimes at home.