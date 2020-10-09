COVID-19 cases rise as officials try to contain a 2nd wave

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The United States is reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in two months and hospitalizations are on the rise.

The troubling trends have public health experts concerned about a possible second wave in the pandemic.

Nationally, new daily cases hit 56,000 yesterday.

The surge in hospitalizations could be a sign those infected are getting more severely sick. Every region in the country is seeing a rise in new cases, including the northeast.

New York City is seeing 500 new cases a day for the first time since June and New Jersey recorded 900 positive tests. On the PIX11 News at 5 this evening, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was asked about the possibility of another shutdown.

“I guess it’s a possibility,” said Murphy. “But it’s one I don’t think has a strong likelihood, it’s one I would prefer strongly not to do.”

Murphy stopped short of calling it a second wave, but public health experts say a second wave is exactly what some countries are experiencing. In France, the number of intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has doubled in two weeks, that’s over 40% of total beds.

In Hong Kong, a cluster of cases have been linked back to the bar districts. The city is rolling out mobile trucks to distribute free testing kits. In Italy — one of the hardest hit countries at the pandemic’s beginning — they reported their highly daily increase in six months. The Italian government instituting a mask mandate in all outdoor spaces, those who do not comply could face a fine of up to $1,100.

Dr. Nick Fitterman is executive director of Northwell Health’s Huntington Hospital and an internal medicine physician.

“What’s most troubling is people are starting to become complacent with basic public health measures that have helped get control of this pandemic,” said Fitterman. “That includes social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing complacency.”

So why the surge? COVID-19 fatigue has set, leading people to get lax restrictions and safety precautions. Also to blame, large gatherings, both indoors and outdoors.

“We’re seeing people congregating in closed spaces whether if it’s a party from Labor Day, being back to school, back to work and even more often, social events,” said Fitterman.

The World Health Organization reported a record number of new cases, 350,000 in one day. Over 36 million people across the globe have now been infected since the start of the pandemic.

“It should not be downplayed,” said Fitterman. “This is a dangerous virus.”

Experts say things will get a lot worse before they level off. Leading disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned the American death toll could reach 400,000 by the end of this year. Life as we knew it pre-pandemic may not resume till even later now.

“I would imagine if we get a good vacccine, that we could have some degree of normality in the third quarter to fourth quarter of 2021,” said Fauci.

Doctors are also urging people to get the flu shot. You can get very sick from the flu and have to be hospitalized. That would be taxing on the resources at medical facilities, which are preparing a second wave.