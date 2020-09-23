COVID-19 cases prompt 37 teachers, students at NJ school district to quarantine

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.— Three positive COVID-19 cases at a New Jersey district have prompted nearly 40 teachers and students to quarantine, according to officials.

“It is extremely important for you to know these positive COVID cases were not transmissions within our schools. They occurred outside of school,” Superintendent of Schools Victor Valeski said in a letter to the East Brunswick community.

“I believe we have created very safe environments in all our facilities, with robust cleaning and sanitizing, supported by our well thought out protocols.”

One case had direct contact with teachers and students on Team 3 at East Brunswick High School. As a precaution, 10 teachers and 27 students considered “close contacts” have been told to quarantine.

“This illustrates the far reaching impact a singular positive COVID case can have on our schools and our ability to safely remain open,” Valeski said.

Two additional cases from local athletic teams tested positive for coronavirus, the superintendent added.

Those cases are not related to East Brunswick schools, but they have created “close contacts” at Central, Chittick, Lawrence Brook and Memorial elementary schools, as well as Hammarskjold Middle School, which includes the district’s ELA, Before Care and After School Kids programs.

All staffers and students involved have been notified and told to quarantine.

Children with flu-like symptoms are urged to stay home until they have been cleared by a physician.