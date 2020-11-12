COVID-19 cases hit 1st Caribbean cruise since pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — One of the first cruise ships to ply through Caribbean waters since the pandemic began ended its trip early after at least five passengers tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The SeaDream is carrying 66 crew and more than 50 passengers, with the majority of passengers hailing from the U.S. according to Sue Bryant, who is aboard the ship and is a cruise editor for The Times and The Sunday Times in Britain.

She told The Associated Press on Thursday that one passenger became sick on Wednesday and forced the ship to turn back to Barbados.

The ship had yet to dock as authorities tested those on board.

