Couple married 47 years dies of COVID-19 just 1 minute apart

A Michigan couple married for over 47 years dies of COVID-19 just minutes apart.

MICHIGAN — A Michigan couple married for more than 47 years died of COVID-19 on the same day — just one minute apart.

Joanna Sisk, the daughter of Leslie and Patricia McWaters, said neither of her parents would have wanted to live without the other.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s just so tragic. Kind of like Romeo and Juliet,” Sisk said.

The couple, inseparable since the day they met, died in the hospital from COVID-19.

“But I can tell you this, that when they passed, we really do think, you know, that mom, the boss, she definitely went to his room and took him by the hand and said, come on, LD. Let’s go,” Sisk said.

Patricia was a no-nonsense surgical nurse. Leslie was a fun-loving truck driver.

Somehow, their personalities were a perfect fit.

“Overall, I think that it was just, just give and take. They picked their battles,” Sisk said.

And like thousands of others who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, Sisk said it’s agonizing to hear others brush off the risks.

“People were talking about it and not knowing that my parents were in the hospital, both fighting for their lives with it. And it would just, I just had tears streaming down my cheeks, listening to them. Our entire family is completely devastated,” she said.