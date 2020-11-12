Councilmember says indoor dining has to go, and government has to pick up the tab

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Beginning Friday, restaurants and bars face new restrictions to try and snuff coronavirus hot spots in New York state, though one prominent critic says it’s not nearly enough.

After the governor announced 10pm restrictions for bars and restaurants starting Friday.

Mark Levine, Chair of the City Council’s Health Committee, said Thursday that instead of shutting down restaurants at 10 p.m., indoor dining should stop immediately altogether.

“The virus is surging in New York City,” he said. “And we have to act fast now to limit social indoor interactions.”

With cases up 50% over the past seven days, Levine said indoor dining is one of the riskiest activities for spreading the virus.

But what about restaurants who need indoor dining to survive, especially after going so long with empty tables, and a cold winter rearing its head?

“Essentially, we need to pay them to close.”

Levine said the federal, state, and local governments need to come up with funding to keep those businesses alive.

It’s not a recommendation he makes lightly, but said he doesn’t see anyway to stop the virus from spreading without more economic hardship.

He’s just hopeful that New York can limit the damage by avoiding another shelter-in-place mandate.