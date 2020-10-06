Councilman Donovan Richard weighs in on Queens COVID-19 cluster crackdown

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS — Several Queens zip codes could be forced to close non-essential businesses as they see an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Councilman Donovan Richards told PIX11 not every part of the zip code is seeing an uptick, so specific areas need to be focused on.

He argued if the city closed every business in a specific area, people would likely go to another area and further spread the virus.

Instead of issuing the closure of non-essential businesses, Richards said officials should find out if those neighborhoods need anything and see why the cases are growing in those particular areas.

He also urged everyone to take advantage of the free testing and follow proper precautions. “Now is not the time to be selfish,” the councilman said.

When asked about stricter mask enforcement and fines, Donovan acknowledged enforcement “has never been fair” in the city, but it’s everyone’s job to make sure that there are enough masks in these zip codes and make sure those who don’t comply are held accountable.

Richards also weighed in on the city council’s vote to expel Councilman Andy King. He said the council made the right move as anyone who breaks the law and targets their staff should be punished.