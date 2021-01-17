Could NYC run out of COVID-19 vaccines this week?

NEW YORK CITY — Vaccination sites continued to open in New York City this weekend, but it’s unclear how long their doors will remain open amid a reduction in COVID-19 vaccine supply.

The state Health Department launched a new, appointment-only vaccine center Sunday at the Abyssinian Baptist Church on West 138th Street in Harlem. On Saturday, NYCHA opened up three vaccination sites, one each in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island.

However, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned on Tuesday that with the current rate of vaccine distribution from the federal government, the city could run out of doses “by the end of next week.”

Some vaccine centers and hospitals in New York City had to cancel or stop making appointments late last week due to a lack of supply.

Since then, the federal government has reduced New York’s weekly allotment of COVID-19 vaccines from 300,000 to 250,000.

The supply chain issue is compounded by a newly expanded pool of New Yorkers who are eligible for the vaccine. Anyone 65 years and older, as well as people between 16 and 64 years old with co-morbid health conditions such as cancer, are currently able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under New York State guidelines.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has criticized the federal government for widening the pool of eligible individuals without increasing the number of vaccine doses the state receives every week.