Coronavirus uptick in six NYC neighborhoods account for 20% of cases citywide, mayor says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The New York City mayor and health officials are further sounding the alarm as they monitor several clusters of coronavirus cases across the city in recent days.

Mayor Bill de Blasio identified the “clusters” that are considered areas of concern after an uptick of cases was reported.

The clusters — the Ocean Parkway Cluster consisting of Midwood, Borough Park, Bensonhurst, the Edgemere-Far Rockaway Cluster, the Williamsburg Cluster and the Kew Gardens Cluster — account for 20% of the citywide COVID-19 cases, the mayor said Tuesday.

Since Aug. 1, the city has reported 2,414 positive coronavirus cases within those neighborhoods.

Health officials are seeing the cases “evolve in the last few days and 24 hours,” according to Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

The mayor said the city is working with the communities, which are predominantly of the Orthodox Jewish religion, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Health and city officials have spoken with leading physicians in the neighborhoods, made thousands of robocalls and have distributed thousands of masks and COVID-19-related material, according to CEO of Health and Hospitals, Dr. Mitchell Katz.

Dr. Katz and the mayor also acknowledged at least two Yeshivas in Brooklyn have been closed “due to COVID-19 challenges” and that outreach to the community “has been nonstop.”

When asked why the city is seeing an uptick in cases among the Hasidic neighborhoods, the mayor said outreach has been consistent, but there is likely “fatigue” over everything going on, as it is in other neighborhoods.

The increase in cases can also be connected to the days surrounding the High Holy Days where people come together as well as the opening of schools, colder weather and people returning from travels outside of the city, according to Dr. Katz.

Those communities can expect “a lot of activity” to remind people of the basics and four things that they can do that makes such a difference – wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re sick, the mayor previously said during his Monday coronavirus briefing .

The mayor and health officials warned if people don’t want to be helpful to neighbors and practice proper safety measures, action will be taken.