Coronavirus testing requirement for travelers to NY begins

Ticket agents wear protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic while helping travelers at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York’s new coronavirus testing requirement for travelers began Wednesday.

Anyone traveling to New York must have proof of a negative test dated within three days of arriving in the state. Travelers must also quarantine for at least three days upon arrival and get another COVID-19 test on the fourth day, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

If the test is negative, the mandatory quarantine ends. If the test is positive, the mandatory quarantine continues and contact tracing efforts will be deployed.

Anyone who chooses to not get a test is required to quarantine for 14 days.

New Yorkers who leave the state for less than 24 hours do not have to get a test before they return to New York. However, they must take a COVID-19 test within four days of returning to the state.

New York residents who leave the state for more than 24 hours are required to follow the same testing protocol as out-of-state visitors.

Individuals arriving without proof of a negative test won’t be stopped from entering the state, but will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Tests aren’t required for travel between New York and Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts because of all the interconnections in the region and the modes of transportation used, but nonessential travel among all of these is discouraged.

The testing mandate replaces the previous tri-state travel advisory list, which required people from states with a high rate of virus transmission to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

The governors of New Jersey and Connecticut are still using the travel advisory list, which doesn’t apply to New Yorkers.

PIX11’s Magee Hickey contributed to this report.

