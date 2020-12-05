Coronavirus relief bill: What’s on the table as Congress seeks deal

Then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol September 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Under pressure from moderates in both parties, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have initiated late-game negotiations with the hope of combining a coronavirus relief package of, in all likelihood, less than $1 trillion with a separate $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill.

After lengthy delays, optimism is finally building in Washington for a COVID-19 financial aid bill that would offer relief for businesses, the unemployed, schools and health care providers, among others struggling as caseloads are spiking.

Success is not certain and considerable differences remain over details, such as whether to issue a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks to most Americans.