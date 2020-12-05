Coronavirus pandemic unemployment benefit extended to 38,000 in Connecticut

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted:
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut

Next Level 2 Finesse Cutz barber shop in Hartford, Connecticut on May 7, 2020, is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed an order allowing the state Department of Labor to expand eligibility for a federal pandemic unemployment program to an estimated 38,000 people who were previously disqualified.

Under Friday’s order, $7.5 million from the state’s unemployment trust fund will be used make sure residents who are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic and were previously disqualified from receiving the temporary, extra financial benefit receive at least $100 a week in unemployment benefits.

That would then make them eligible retroactively for an additional $300 under the federal Lost Wages Assistance Program.

More than 160,000 Connecticut residents already received the supplemental federal benefits, resulting in a total of $370 million being allocated over six weeks, from July 26 to Sept. 5.

