Coronavirus pandemic reaches Antarctica, last untouched continent

The pandemic has finally reached every continent on Earth.

Chilean authorities announced Tuesday that 58 people that were at two military bases in Antarctica or on a navy ship that went to the continent tested positive for the new coronavirus. So far no other country with a presence in Antarctica has publicly reported any other cases.

Chile’s army says 36 people at the Gen. Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme Antarctic base have tested positive, and the health minister for the Biobio region in Chile says there are 21 infections involving people aboard the Chilean navy’s Sergeant Aldea supply vessel.

Officials say one more case ha been reported in Las Estrellas’ village, where civilian personnel working at the Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Martin Air Force Base live.

