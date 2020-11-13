Connecticut governor Lamont to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

NEW BRITAIN, CT – NOVEMBER 7: Democratic candidate for Senate Ned Lamont campaigns outside the Vance School November 7, 2006 in New Britain, Connecticut. Lamont is in a tight race against incumbent Sen. Joe Lieberman (D-CT) for the Senate seat. (Photo by Bob Falcetti/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he will be self-quarantining after a senior staffer tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

A spokesperson for Lamont said this is the first known case of coronavirus within governor’s office.

“We are taking this case seriously and observing all protocols to keep the governor, his family, and all of our staff members and their families safe,” said Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds in a statement. “While this is the first case within our administration, tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have experienced COVID-19, and thousands of others have lost their lives. Even in an administration with consistent testing of all individuals who interact with the governor on a regular basis and wear masks at all times, this is a reminder that no testing regimen is full-proof.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy similarly self-quarantined after a staffer tested positive a few weeks ago. Both he and his wife turned out to not have the virus.

The governor will immediately begin the process of self-quarantining, as will multiple members of the governor’s senior staff, including Mounds and Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

“As we continue to see positive cases, test positivity, and hospitalizations rise in Connecticut, this is a clear reminder that everyone must continue to take proper steps to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Mounds said. “We must continue to wear masks, socially distance, and avoid large gatherings.”