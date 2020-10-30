Connecticut designates more communities as virus hot zones

FILE – In this June 17, 2020, file photo, Liz Cahn, center, and her daughter Cara eat lunch at Meli-Melo Creperie, Juice Bar & Cafe in Greenwich, Conn. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CONNECTICUT — Connecticut has designated more cities and towns as hot zones for COVID-19.

New data released Thursday show about a 70% of residents now live in communities experiencing spikes in coronavirus infections.

That prompted Gov. Ned Lamont allow more municipal leaders to revert back to the state’s second phase of reopening where there were more restrictions.

They’re also encouraged to test nursing home staffers.

Lamont acknowledged being dismayed to see the state’s positivity rate climb since Wednesday. He calls it a “gut punch” for a state that has worked hard to control the spread of the virus.