Connecticut completes more than 1 million COVID-19 tests

CONNECTICUT — As Connecticut continues to make great progress in its battle against COVID-19, the state has completed more than one million coronavirus diagnostic tests as of Wednesday, authorities said.

Connecticut remains one of the few states in the country with a low transmission rate in recent months, according to officials.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that our agencies, state-contracted laboratories, and testing partners have done to ensure that we have a test available for everyone who needs one in our state,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

“This is a significant milestone, but we have to continue these efforts and keep going. We’re committed to moving forward with initiatives that keep testing available in the state to protect our residents, maintain the progress of our safe reopening, and get children back to school. I want to thank our partners in both the public and private sectors that have made this milestone a reality.”

The governor has allocated at least $250 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to support the state’s testing efforts.

The state has since created targeted testing programs to provide routine testing for those at greater risk of exposure.

Residents with COVID-19 symptoms are advised to get tested and anyone who lives in densely populated areas or congregate housing should get tested regularly.

