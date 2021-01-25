Confusion surrounds vaccine rollout, megasites in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New Jersey activated a hotline on Monday for people who need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, but who may not be easily able to access the state’s vaccination website. However, the hotline got so inundated with calls that the overwhelming majority of callers were sent to a voicemail message, which in turn referred them to the vaccination website.

It was one item on a list of problems that New Jerseyans are faced with in the state’s vaccination program rollout.

Another significant issue was evident at the Meadowlands Sports and Entertainment Center, where one of the state’s six vaccination megasites was opened on Friday.

On Monday, electronic signs outside of the facility, and on display throughout the Meadowlands complex read, “Vax Center Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.”

But the language on the signs might need to be revised, based on info PIX11 News learned Monday. It’s set to be closed Monday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 26, not each and every Monday and Tuesday, according to the group that operates the megasite.

It’s confusing many North Jersey residents, like Richard Nagy, who’d driven by the megasite to familiarize himself with the location.

He pointed out that the state had actually scheduled appointments on Mondays and Tuesdays, including his own.

He showed PIX11 News the confirmation email he’d received for his vaccination, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9.

“Now I come down here, and there’s a big sign that says ‘Closed Mondays and Tuesdays,'” Nagy said. “What am I left to believe?”

He said that he’d tried to call the new state vaccination hotline, at 855-568-0545

However, every time he — or anyone PIX11 News interviewed about the hotline — called the number, he got the same recorded message: “We are currently experiencing higher than expected call volumes,” a computer-generated male voice responds. The recording refers callers elsewhere. “You can find answers to many of your questions by visiting covid19.nj.gov.”

The recording sends people who’ve called — ostensibly because many of them aren’t able to access the state website — back to the website.

It left Nagy in disbelief.

“People are trying to be proactive, signing up, doing it the right way,” he said. “Then I show up, and I see this, and now I’m nervous.”

The Collinses, a husband and wife from Jersey City, also showed up at the Meadowlands megasite Monday trying to get more information. The husband, Phil, also has a appointment next Tuesday.

According to the signs on site, the vaccination facility will be closed then. He said that it left him “concerned.”

“I’m 72 years of age, and I just got off a clinical trial for cancer,” Collins said. “I want to get this done ASAP.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy asked for patience in the wake of a deluge of calls to the new hotline.

“[On] day one, 17,000 calls, in hour number one,” the governor said at his Monday news conference. “How many by noon — 58,000, you say?” he asked Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

“I can say with great conviction,” Murphy continued, “today will be the all-time top tick of the number of calls we’re gonna get, and it will go down from today.

As to why the site is closed on days it’s promised to do vaccinations, State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan mentioned, at the news conference, that it’s due to a low supply of vaccine.

Nagy, and dozens of other local residents who swung by the mega-site on Monday, said that they couldn’t get that information confirmed, or any information regarding the closure. They also said that they couldn’t confirm the status of their appointments because both the new hotline and the state website didn’t provide any guidance.

“You can’t get any answers,” Nagy said. “Everybody says, ‘Oh, call here, call there, but there’s nobody to call, there’s nobody to talk to.”

PIX11 News contacted Hackensack Meridian Health, which operates the megasite in conjunction with the State of New Jersey.

A statement that it made to PIX11 News Monday evening said that low supply of vaccine was at the core of the closure.

The statement read, in part: “While we wait for more supply, the site is closed today and tomorrow as planned. No one was scheduled for vaccines during these times but we have thousands of appointments scheduled through late February. We are expecting thousands of doses to be delivered tomorrow and we are on schedule to resume vaccinations Wednesday, Jan. 27.

“Going forward, the mega-site will operate 7 days a week and is opened from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sundays.”

In other words, the Meadowlands mega-site is closed this Monday and Tuesday, as opposed to “Mondays and Tuesdays,” as the signs read.

That’s the case, at least, for now.

PIX11 News interviewed former New Jersey State Assemblyman John Wisniewski regarding the situation, since he’s been part of New Jersey logistical projects many times over his 18-year legislative career.

Wisniewski, an adjunct professor of government at Monmouth University, said that the megasite’s management is far more vital than many other important government-related projects.

“We’re not talking about getting meals to seniors who are shut in,” he said. “We’re not talking about busing children to school.”

He said that the previous federal administration, under former President Donald Trump, didn’t put a distribution plan in place, and our region is paying the price now.

“There was no infrastructure created that would help smooth [the] process, so New Jersey, New York, [and] all of the surrounding states have had to come up with their own methodology of getting vaccines into populations,” he said.

“This is a huge challenge,” Wisniewski continued, “and New Jersey is making a valiant effort, but there’s still a huge effort to be undertaken.”

There’s no word yet if the language on the signs surrounding the Meadowlands facility will be altered to indicate that closures are for this week only.