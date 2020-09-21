Concerns mount after CDC’s about-face over COVID-19 guidelines

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As the COVID-19 death toll grows, public health experts are calling for more clarity from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An update on the agency’s website regarding the transmission of COVID-19 was abruptly removed.

The CDC said Monday it was posted by mistake. But critics say it’s another case of politics at play.

Confusion from the nation’s top agency in charge of containing the spread of the coronavirus started on Friday, when the CDC put out new guidance that the virus can be spread through small droplets that hang in the air from talking or just breathing, thereby making it even more contagious.

But less than 72 hours later, that guidance was taken down.

Dr. John Whyte is the chief medical officer for Web MD and has worked in public health for two decades.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said, “where there’s posting of policies, then retraction just a couple of days later — and to occur more than once.”

Just last week, the agency reversed course on testing guidelines.

In August, it said Americans should only get tested for COVID if they experience symptoms.

That drew condemnation from public health experts, as it’s widely accepted that asymptomatic individuals can spread the virus.

Finally, on Friday, the CDC backtracked, getting rid of the controversial language in the guidelines, now stating they advise getting tested if you have been within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more, even if you do not have symptoms.

As for today’s about-face, the CDC is now saying the guidance was only a draft and was posted in error.

However, the trend of mixed messaging is only adding to the confusion.

“I think the CDC sadly is losing credibility,” said Whyte. “They are supposed to be a science-based institution that gives us the best policy recommendations and it makes no sense how a policy goes on the website and then a few days later it gets retracted.”

There has been mounting criticism the Trump administration is trying to control the messaging over the virus and its spread. The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, who’s agency oversees the CDC, is refuting that claim.

A spike in cases in more than two dozen states is being attributed to Labor Day weekend, the return of students to college campuses and more people relaxing precautions as COVID fatigue sets it.

“I’m concerned about confusing people and adding more things on that they’re not doing,” said Whyte. “I’d rather everyone wear the mask, social distance at least 6 feet, hand wash and avoid large crowds.”

Whyte adds that while we need more data about aerosolized transmission, we should continue safety practices we’ve become accustomed to and brace ourselves for the fall and winter months, urging Americans to get a flu shot so they have some protection from one of two viruses.

“You definitely can get both and can get them at the same time and can get them close together,” said Whyte. “You don’t want to do that it can overwhelm your immune system.”