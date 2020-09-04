Concerns continue over COVID-19 spikes during Labor Day weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer.

But there’s a lot to consider before you fire up that grill. After seeing rising coronavirus cases over the Memorial and July 4 holidays this year, experts say there could be another sharp increase. Therefore, this holiday weekend is a critical time to maintain COVID-19 safety guidelines.

So far, colleges and universities have been hardest hit.

SUNY Oneonta in western NY closed down the campus for the fall after a reported 389 cases. Iowa State University’s the infection rate climbed from 13.6% the first week to 28.8% the second week of classes. The University of Alabama reported over 500 Covid 19 infections just six days after classes began; another 224 cases were reported at the University of Kentucky.

The cause for the increase? Large off-campus parties and students not adhering to safety measures.

Now health experts are warning against these super spreader events, and are urging students not to travel home over Labor Day weekend. Doing so can lead to dire consequences.

People coming from highly prevalent states are being asked to follow quarantine guidelines. You can also celebrate the holiday safely by wearing a mask, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, disinfect, and clean hands as often as possible.