Concerns and fines amid Newark lockdown

NEWARK — Newark is in day four of a 10-day lockdown and there are signs of tension in the city.

Eight Newark restaurants were issued summonses because their employees were not wearing PPE masks while serving customers, according to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

While the names of the eight restaurants — which include fast food and takeout — were not made public, their fines range from $50-$250.

“A lot of people don’t get it,” Denise Thompson, a Newark resident, told PIX11 News. “They don’t see how serious this is. People are dying. You can’t be out partying. You can’t be hanging out.”

Mayor Baraka’s recommendation is that Newark residents follow a 10-day lockdown that began on Nov. 25 and will continue through Dec. 4. Officials say it’s needed because of a 41% COVID-19 positivity rate in Newark’s East Ward and 21% rate city-wide, which is twice the rate for the entire state of New Jersey.

“I think it’s a great idea because it will stop people from dying,” Sabrina Desouza, a Newark resident, told PIX11 News.

The request that Newark resident shelter in place for 10 days follows New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order earlier this month lowering both the indoor and outdoor gathering limit,

The goal: to slow down the COVID-19 spread.

But some worry how this lockdown is going to affect the once thriving restaurant scene in the Ironbound.

“This neighborhood needs the tax base,” Andrea Lockett, an Ironbound resident, told PIX11 News. “It’s not really keeping people safe because they go to their apartments and do the same socializing.”