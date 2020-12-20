Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine

A medical staffer works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus, at the Krasnodar Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology microbiology lab in Krasnodar, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo)

As companies around the globe race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and nations scramble to secure millions of doses, questions about the use of pork-derived ingredients has begun to play a role in the purchasing and planned distribution.

Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer for vaccines, but for religious communities, including Muslims and Orthodox Jews, where the consumption of pork products is deemed religiously unclean, this can present a dilemma.

With global acceptance of vaccines already a worry, health experts fear the lack of a COVID-19 vaccine certified halal, or permissible under Islamic law, could hamper coronavirus immunization campaign efforts in majority-Muslim countries across the world.

