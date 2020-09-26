Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid coronavirus outbreaks

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NY enacts free middle class college tuition

Stressed college student for exam in classroom

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MADISON, Wis. — Colleges across the country are struggling to salvage the fall semester as campus coronavirus cases skyrocket and tensions with local health leaders flare.

Schools have locked down dorms, imposed mask mandates, barred student fans from football games and toggled between online and in-person classes. No one is happy, it seems.

Faculty at the University of Michigan took a no-confidence vote in President Mark Schlissel this week over his reopening plan. The governing board has expressed support for him.

Government leaders are demanding the University of Wisconsin-Madison send its students home. The university’s chancellor argued tens of thousands of students with off-campus housing would still come to the city.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

Gorgeous weather for Mets home opener Thursday

Brooklyn man arrested for 3 anti-Asian hate crime attacks: NYPD

City beaches will open on schedule with health precautions

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

﻿Transit and infrastructure projects addressed in NY budget