CityMD closing all offices early for Staff Appreciation Day

People wait in line at a CityMD Urgent Care in Brooklyn on Nov. 17, 2020.

NEW YORK CITY — CityMD, which provides COVID-19 testing, is closing all of its offices early Saturday.

The health care provider announced it would close its offices at 2 p.m. for Staff Appreciation Day.

“We will be returning to normal weekend hours on Sunday, [Dec. 13]. Thank you to all our CityMD #healthcareheroes on the front lines serving our communities,” CityMD said in a tweet.

CityMD offices have been popular rapid testing sites for New York City residents. Long lines have been spotted at several locations multiple times in recent weeks as the number of new cases in New York continues to surge.

On Saturday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said more than 2,500 new cases were reported citywide. The seven-day average positivity rate in the five boroughs was 6.26%, according to city Health Department data.

