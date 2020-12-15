City-run testing centers to close at 2 p.m. Wed. due to snow storm

Nurse Esma Radoncic, left, prepares to take a nasal swab from Eric Antosh at a COVID-19 testing site in Brooklyn run by NYC Health + Hospitals as part of the “Get Tested Day of Action,” Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK — All NYC Health + Hospitals Test and Trace testing locations will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday in preparation for the snow storm expected to pummel the region.

Deanne Criswell, who heads the city’s office of emergency management, made the announcement during the mayor’s Tuesday press conference in preparation for the storm, which officials have said be be the worst the city has seen in years.

The closure applies to the dozens of testing locations managed by the city’s Test and Trace program.

They will reopen at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Vaccine deliveries will continue as scheduled.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke Tuesday about how the city is preparing for the first major snow storm of the season after the National Weather Service issued winter storm watches for much of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

More serious winter storm warnings were issued for New Jersey counties including Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren, in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.

A major nor’easter will be moving into the area Wednesday and could dump a foot or more of snow in parts of the region.

The exact track of the storm is not definite as of yet, but the potential exists for a significant snowfall across the area.

It’s possible that snow could change over to sleet, freezing rain, or a rain and snow mix. That would keep the snow totals down for the area.

As of now, the PIX11 Weather Team is expecting 6 to 8 inches or more for the five boroughs, though the situation remains fluid.