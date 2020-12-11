City prepares Vaccine Command Center, but logistics outside of NYC are needed first

LOWER MANHATTAN — Both in New York and in Washington, D.C. on Friday, new developments occurred that move our region, and the entire country, closer to having the first coronavirus vaccines ready for inoculations by the beginning of next week.

Reports out of the nation’s capital, including from the AP, indicated that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had threatened the director of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn, with dismissal if he didn’t approve the new vaccine from Pfizer by Friday night. Hahn denied the reports.

Meanwhile, work crews in Lower Manhattan were setting up a “Vaccine Command Center” at 253 Broadway, right across the street from the City Hall grounds.

At a morning briefing on Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio described the role of the new facility.

He said the center will be “the go-to location” to make sure distribution is executed according to plan.

“The Vaccine Command Center is going to be the place where we see the whole picture, everything happening in the city, in every one of our health care providers, and all the places where we’re working with communities.”

To reach that point in New York City, however, a logistical heavy lift has to take place at locations across the country.

Wes Wheeler, president of healthcare and life sciences at UPS, described how the cargo giant is making it happen — in coordination with its otherwise corporate rival, FedEx.

“The trailers will start to show up at Pfizer’s facility in Michigan. We’ve already got that planned. They’ll be rolling from there to Louisville,” Wheeler said, referring to his company’s air hub, from which some 500 airliners will start transporting the vaccines — in cargo that will include other packages — very soon.

“From Louisville,” Wheeler continued, “when we get the addresses, I think tomorrow morning, I hope, we’ll be shipping vaccines all around the country.”

Each hyper cooled portable freezer in which the vaccine vials will be shipped (the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at 94 degrees below zero) will be tagged with a specially coded label.

“This label tells us that that package contains a vaccine, and gets priority in the network,” Wheeler said, in an interview on the PIX11 Morning News.

New York is slated to receive 175,000 doses of the vaccine initially, and New Jersey is on pace to get at least 76,000 doses.

The FDA and state governments have all said that health care workers will be the first to get inoculated, and New York and New Jersey have issued plans for priority vaccinations.