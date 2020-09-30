City hospital sees increase in COVID-19 patients as cases spike in some city neighborhoods

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BENSONHURT, Brooklyn — Concerns continued to mount Wednesday as one city hospital confirmed coronavirus-related hospitalizations have increased as positive cases spike in a number of neighborhoods.

Wednesday, officials said they were zeroing in on as many as 11 ZIP codes throughout Brooklyn and Queens with a rise in cases.

“It is so important for everybody to go out and get tested,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press briefing Wednesday. “We need to get a very clear picture of what is happening.”

A late development at Lenox Hill Hospital added to the concern.

PIX11 can confirm that the hospital has seen an uptick in COVID-19 patients in the past week.

A spokesperson said they are prepared with staff and resources to care for these incoming patients.

As part of the city’s plan of action to combat the rise in cases, 400 police officers will be out in these areas of concern providing both information and free masks.

The neighborhoods in question account for 25% of all cases citywide over the past two weeks.

The city is now deploying a number of mobile testing sites to the impacted areas which include Besonhurst, Williamsburg and Borough Park.

The makeup in these hot spots — highlighted by both state and city officials — are made up of predominantly Orthodox Jewish communities, which prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to meet with those religious leaders Wednesday.

The governor told reporters on a conference call that the spikes in these communities are attributed to misinformation.

“There was no one point,” he said. “I think the theories are herd immunity and President Trump says you don’t need a mask.”

When it came to the general spike in growing hot spots, the governor pinned the blame on local government not enforcing the law.

He even highlighted religious gatherings like one that took place in Borough Park Tuesday night where he said summonses should’ve been issued.

“Issue a ticket!” he said. “How many pictures have you seen of religious ceremonies with hundreds of people? Are you telling me that the local officials didn’t see them or did they turned a blind eye? Open your eyes and do the compliance!”