Churches around NYC ring bells to honor COVID-19 victims

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK — Churches around New York City rang their bells Wednesday to honor victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

At St. Patrick’s Cathedral, there have been special prayers for those sick with the virus, Monsignor Robert Ritchie said.

“It’s very had to believe that this has been going on for so long and so many people have died,” he said.

The United States has the highest coronavirus death toll in the world.

“As a priest, I understand the reality of suffering and dying and I try to accompany the people, the families as they are going through this very difficult time,” Ritchie said.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy took a moment Wednesday to reflect on the nearly 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state.

“In 10 months, this virus has cut a deep scar across countless families, entire communities and the entire state,” he said.

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

