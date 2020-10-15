Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask in White House

by: Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he was wrong not to wear a mask at the White House, where he and President Donald Trump both came down with the coronavirus.

Christie, in a statement, said he has recovered from COVID-19 after a week-long stay in a hospital intensive care unit.

“I believed that when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day,” he said. “I was wrong.”

Christie also called on all political leaders to advocate for face-coverings, as the practice has become increasingly politicized even as the pandemic has killed more than 217,000 Americans.

