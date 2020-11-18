Changes to New York’s COVID hot zones as cases rise

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Changes are coming to New York City’s color coded maps, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Brooklyn is moving out of an orange zone and entering yellow.

The Bronx has seen no restrictions thus far but as numbers climbed in recent days, Cuomo says the borough will go yellow.

Queens already shifted to yellow a couple of weeks ago but now, that zone will expand.

As testing widely increases across the city, 7-day positivity rates have also climbed. You can find out if you live in a hot zone here.

Cuomo warned the entire city — all five boroughs — can enter into an orange zone very soon.

“If you socially distanced and wear a mask and you were smart, none of this would be a problem,” Cuomo said during his Wednesday press conference. “This is all self-imposed.”

But here is where there is some understandable confusion: there is a discrepancy in numbers between the city and the state and how each entity arrives here. The state reports a positivity rate of 2.5%, while the city has it at 3%.

The city reports its results from the day tests are taken. The state reports them from the day results come in. It may not seem like a big deal, except when there’s a half a percentage difference that has now resulted in school closures and could result in a big scale-back, pushing the entire city into an orange zone.

