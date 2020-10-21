Changes to COVID-19 cluster zones in Queens, Brooklyn after infection rate drops

A BioReference Laboratories medical professional administers a COVID-19 test in front of the Kew Gardens Cinemas movie theater on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

NEW YORK — Coronavirus cluster restrictions in parts of Queens and Brooklyn will be relaxed as the state continues to see a promising drop in the percent of positive cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

In Brooklyn, where the percent of positive cases decreased from 7.7% down to 5.5%, the previously outlined red zone will remain but the orange zone will become a yellow zone and the borough’s yellow zone will remain.

Cuomo said the state will continue to review data and increase measures in Brooklyn’s red zone but did not offer more details.

The red and orange zones in Queens’ Kew Gardens and Forest Hills cluster, where the positivity rate fell from 4.1% to 2.5%, will become yellow zones. The yellow zone will stay a yellow zone and will expand to include Ozone Park.

The Far Rockaway cluster in Queens, where the positivity rate dropped from 3.2% to 1.8%, will move to an entirely yellow zone.

The red and yellow zones in Orange and Rockland counties, meanwhile, will stay as they are.

While both counties have experienced a significant reduction in new positive cases, the percent is still too high to ease restrictions, Cuomo said. In Rockland, the positivity rate fell from 13.1% to 4.8%. In Orange, the positivity rate dropped from 34.2% to 4.2%.

“Although we’ve made a lot of progress, the numbers are still unacceptable,” the governor said.

Cuomo announced the initial cluster zones and restrictions in those areas on Oct. 6 to address the rising number of cases.

The action plan broke these geographic zones down by color: Red, orange and yellow.

Red zones, where the highest number of cases exists in a cluster, face the most drastic actions, such as schools and non-essential businesses being temporarily closed.

In communities surrounding the cluster, labeled the orange zone, less-drastic restrictions are in place.

And, as a precaution, some restrictions have also been implemented in communities that outline that area, identified as yellow zones.

Schools shifting to yellow zones can resume in-person classes on Monday. Businesses now located in yellow zones can reopen as soon as Thursday, a spokeswoman for Cuomo’s office said.

See the detailed differences between the zones in COVID “hot spots” here

Zones are adjusted based on the following metrics:



To exit a red zone: The percent of positive cases must be under 3% after 10 days and under 4% in less populated areas.

To exit an orange: The percent of positive cases must be under 2% after 10 days and under 3% in less populated areas.

Yellow: The percent of positive cases must be under 1.5% after 10 days and under 2% in less populated areas.

Additional considerations when relaxing restrictions:



Are new hospitalizations trending downward?

Are new cases coming from in that community? Is there a congregate facility that is causes the virus to spread?

Has the local government undertaken increased and effective compliance enforcement actions?