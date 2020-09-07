Celebrating Labor Day at NYC beaches

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ORCHARD BEACH, the Bronx — As Labor Day marks the unofficial end to the summer, New Yorkers were able to celebrate the holiday with clear, sunny skies and less humidity.

However, this Labor Day was different than years in the past as many were socially distanced and had smaller gatherings, with some wearing masks at the beach.

Victoria Boon and her daughters spent the holiday enjoying a fresh lunch under their beach umbrella, cherishing the moments as a family after what they described as a tiring summer.

While most had their beach chairs socially distanced, only a few signs asking people to be six feet apart were visible.

There were no signs reminding people to wear a mask.

Unlike Long Island, Labor Day wraps up beach season in New York City.

Come Tuesday, the lifeguard chairs will be empty and there will be signs warning everyone to stay out of the water.