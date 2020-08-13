CDC warns of virus surge in the fall

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A dire warning today from the head of the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Robert Redfield says we are in for a “rough fall” with the coronavirus. He’s also urging Americans to get the flu shot.

Redfield admitting the United States was caught off guard by the pandemic.

“This is the greatest public health crisis that hit this nation in a century that we were underprepared for,” said Redfield.

The career virologist also adds we are in a war and it’s up to every American to fight the war that is COVID-19.

Redfield spoke to Web MD in a wide-ranging interview as the nation reaches a disturbing benchmark: 5 million COVID cases.

“This could be the worst fall from a public health perspective we’ve ever had,” said Redfield.

To stem the tide, Redfield says every American needs to do their part. Invoking former President John F. Kennedy, he made his plea.

“When John Kennedy said, ‘don’t ask what your country can do, ask what you can do for your country,’ try to paraphrase that,” said Redfield. “For your country right now and for the war that we’re in against COVID, I’m asking you to do four simple things: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and be smart about crowds.

You do those four things, it will bring this outbreak down.”

The official death toll stands at 160,000 but the New York Times is reporting that number could likely be over 200,000. It’s based on data showing there were 200,000 more deaths this year than in the same time period in previous years.

Now as we approach the fall – a new concern is the flu season. Redfield and other medical experts are urging people to get the flu shot. Internist Dr. Niket Sonpal is also a professor at Touro College.

“We’re still dealing with coronavirus and now you layer on top of that the flu, it’s going to lead to a very catastrophic set up in which many hospitals and healthcare workers and healthcare institutions can become overwhelmed,” said Sonpal.

Some symptoms of the flu are similar to COVID. The fear is that will have people heading to the doctors office unnecessarily. The best way to prevent that is to get the flu shot.

“Last year, we were only at a 47% compliance nationally with the flu vaccine,” said Sonpal. “To ensure we are properly protected we want to be between 60 and 70%.”

Redfield also said there are six coronavirus vaccines in the works right now. He is cautiously optimistic they will roll out one or more vaccines before January 1, 2021.