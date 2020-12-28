CDC vaccine guidance for people with HIV, autoimmune diseases lacks safety data

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 vaccination guidance for people with underlying health conditions such as HIV and autoimmune diseases.

The CDC says people with HIV and weakened immune systems as well as those with autoimmune conditions may take the COVID-19 vaccine but should be aware of “limited safety data.”

“Information about the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for people who have weakened immune systems in this group is not yet available,” the CDC guidance states.

And while people with HIV were included in vaccine trials, the CDC says safety data specific to the group is not yet available.

Similarly, the CDC guidance says people with autoimmune conditions were eligible to take part in vaccine trials, but adds there is no safety data available for them.

The agency also warns that people with weakened immune systems carry the potential for a reduced immune response to the vaccine.

For more information on the CDC’s updated guidance, click here.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

Christians mark second pandemic Easter with social distancing, masks and church capacity limits

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together