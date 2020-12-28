CDC vaccine guidance for people with HIV, autoimmune diseases lacks safety data

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 vaccination guidance for people with underlying health conditions such as HIV and autoimmune diseases.

The CDC says people with HIV and weakened immune systems as well as those with autoimmune conditions may take the COVID-19 vaccine but should be aware of “limited safety data.”

“Information about the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for people who have weakened immune systems in this group is not yet available,” the CDC guidance states.

And while people with HIV were included in vaccine trials, the CDC says safety data specific to the group is not yet available.

Similarly, the CDC guidance says people with autoimmune conditions were eligible to take part in vaccine trials, but adds there is no safety data available for them.

The agency also warns that people with weakened immune systems carry the potential for a reduced immune response to the vaccine.

For more information on the CDC’s updated guidance, click here.