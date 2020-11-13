CDC issues new warning for pregnant women amid pandemic, holidays

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — As we contemplate gathering around the Thanksgiving table during the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are issuing a new warning for pregnant women.

A study found that women who are expecting are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and are more likely to be admitted to intensive care units and put on ventilators than other COVID patients requiring hospitalization.

“Pregnant women have decreased immune competence,” Dr. Frank Chervenak, OB/GYN chairman at Lenox Hill Hospital. “So they are a high risk group. Wear a mask, wash hands and have social distance.”

State and city officials announced this week a limit of 10 people for all indoor and outdoor gatherings. But still many people are planning to travel for Thanksgiving.

American Airlines will boost flights by 15% during the Thanksgiving rush and AAA only expects a 4.3% drop in car travel compared to last year.

“It’s the things around Thanksgiving, it’s the travel to Thanksgiving” Dr. Laura Riley, obstetrician/gynecologist-in-chief at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine, told PIX11 News. “How are you going to get there, in a car, a train a plane? Grocery stores are dicey at times, you need to be cautious leading up to that dinner.”

And for families that plan to fly in from other parts of the country, which are seeing higher rates of COVID-19 right now than the New York area, medical experts encourage as much testing as possible:

“I’m asking them to coordinate COVID-19 testing,” Dr. Frita Fisher, Midtown Atlanta Nephrology, told PIX11 News. “In other words, for everyone who will be visiting, make sure that they get tested, right before they go and they stay within that COVID-19 negative group.”