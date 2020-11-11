CDC guidelines for Thanksgiving

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A turkey with all the trimmings as friends and family gather around to give thanks. That’s what we look forward to each year for Thanksgiving. But this time around won’t be the same with COVID-19 at the forefront.

With an uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide, The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released updated guidelines. It starts with keeping the festivity small. A big event could lead to positive test results.

Wear a face covering

This is especially important if you invite guests over. The mask should cover your mouth, nose, and fit snug. It should be worn at all times, except for when eating or drinking.

Practice physical distancing

It’s important to remember that you don’t have to symptoms to spread the virus. Asymptomatic carriers can spread COVID-19, as we’ve seen in past super spreader events. Staying at least 6 feet apart will reduce your risk.

Wash your hands

Aside from wearing a mask and social distancing, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is vital. If you are unable to do so, you should have hand sanitizer with at last 60% alcohol nearby.

Have a Potluck Thanksgiving

Bringing your own food and utensils to the feast is another safe option. Not only would it reduce your chances of getting the virus, it also takes the pressure off the host.

Plan an outdoor Thanksgiving feast

Hosting a dinner outside with a small group of people would allow for easy ventilation. If celebrating indoors, make sure to open windows to keep fresh flowing.

Finally, there’s no doubt that staying home is the safest bet. But if you plan to travel, check restrictions before you go. If you follow these guidelines, the safer you’ll be.