CDC estimates only 1/8th of coronavirus infections caught

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus outbreak graphic

The U.S. is still missing nearly eight coronavirus infections for every one counted, according to a new government report.

By the end of September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated that as many as 53 million Americans had been infected. That is just under eight times the confirmed cases reported at the time.

Previously, the CDC estimated that one of every 10 infections were being missed.

The latest CDC calculation is meant to give a more accurate picture of how many people actually have caught the virus since the pandemic began. Of the 53 million estimated infections, the CDC says about 45 million were sick at some point and about 2.4 million were hospitalized.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Fashion icon Norma Kamali wants to change the way women look at aging with new book, "I Am Invincible"

Small Business Spotlight: Little Chef Little Cafe

Most New Yorkers wouldn’t re-elect Cuomo, PIX11 poll finds

Brooklyn's 75th Precinct Shakeup

Calls grow for Gov. Cuomo's resignation or impeachment

The possible succession of Gov. Cuomo

SNY's Steve Gelbs joins Andy to discuss the opening of Spring Training for the Mets

Johnson & Johnson vaccines on their way to NYC

Colon Health Quiz